Inspired by French bicycle design of the 50s and 60s we have created a bicycle that preserves the simple elegance and pure form of that golden era, but has all the benefits of modern comfort and reliability. LINUS is the utilitarian city bike… simple and reliable, but with a personality and style that makes you feel like you’re in an old French movie… you’re floating a little from the wine you drank at lunch… maybe instead of going back to the office you’ll take a nap under a tree, go for a swim in the sea or drop by your lover’s house…

At Linus we see bicycles not only for recreation and sport, but as a legitimate form of transportation. In our every day life we take numerous little journeys, under 5 miles…. to the store, the cafe, to work, etc. Besides the obvious joy of riding a bicycle, these small bicycle trips reduce carbon emissions, congestion, noise pollution, and make for a happier, more connected city experience.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample That's LINUS... a simple, affordable, elegant bike for riding around and doing stuff.