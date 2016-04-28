On Design: Carl Hansen and Søn
Carl Hansen’s philosophy to production looks to outstanding craftsmanship and rational serial production, which creates quality furniture at a reasonable price. In the early years, the company produced custom furniture. As the company grew, it gradually began to produce a selected series of its most popular pieces.
Most of the furniture produced now was designed by leading Danish architects back between the 1930 and1960s. It was always very important to keep tabs on local designers at that time. In the 1940’s, Hansen’s sales manager was a man by the name of Ejvind Kold Kristensen. Although, winning awards in their native Denmark, he was relatively unknown, Kristensen noticed the rising domestic popularity of designer Hans J. Wegner. At the end of the 40’s, Kristensen approached Wegner and their now-legendary collaboration began soon thereafter. In 1949, Wegner designed four chairs for Carl Hansen & Søn and by 1950 they were already into production, including the iconic Wishbone Chair and CH25 – both still in production to this day.
Although an older company, Carl Hansen and Søn feels a great responsibility to investing in the future; the company keeps the idea of sustainability in mind and uses wood harvested from sustainably managed forests and treated in a way that is as gentle as possible for the environment.
Carl Hansen balances traditional woodworking techniques alongside the latest technology to create its furniture, imbuing every piece that leaves their factory with a distinct care and vision and the most refined luxury.
Text by Tatyana Wolfman