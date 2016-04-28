On Design: Carl Hansen and Søn

Carl Hansen’s philosophy to production looks to outstanding craftsmanship and rational serial production, which creates quality furniture at a reasonable price. In the early years, the company produced custom furniture. As the company grew, it gradually began to produce a selected series of its most popular pieces.

Most of the furniture produced now was designed by leading Danish architects back between the 1930 and1960s. It was always very important to keep tabs on local designers at that time. In the 1940’s, Hansen’s sales manager was a man by the name of Ejvind Kold Kristensen. Although, winning awards in their native Denmark, he was relatively unknown, Kristensen noticed the rising domestic popularity of designer Hans J. Wegner. At the end of the 40’s, Kristensen approached Wegner and their now-legendary collaboration began soon thereafter. In 1949, Wegner designed four chairs for Carl Hansen & Søn and by 1950 they were already into production, including the iconic Wishbone Chair and CH25 – both still in production to this day.