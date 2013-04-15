Office Wares by Daniel Emma

Established in 2008 by Daniel To and Emma Aiston, industrial design studio Daniel Emma strives to "create the unexpected from simple objects using simple forms," calling their designs—which range from desk objects to wall hooks—"just nice." Before Daniel Emma was established, the pair worked for talents such as Marc Newson, Thorsten Van Elten, and Committee and participated in exhibitions internationally. In 2010, Daniel Emma was awarded the Blueprint Most Promising Talent at 100% Design London in 2010 and the Bombay Sapphire Australian Design Discovery Award, the most prestigious design award in the Land Down Under. Below, a sampling of the South Australian duo's office-friendly picks.

Pen Holder, $240—Easily deposit and withdraw any writing utensil with this angled polished aluminum holder. Photo by: Rodrick Bond Pencil Box, 2009—Pens and pencils mysteriously disappearing from your desk? Have no fear, the beige and gray machined resin Pencil Box is here. Cork Cone, 2011, $80—The highly durable material shaped like a cone plays office mate, perfect for deterring any pesky pin pokes. Could maybe also double as a party hat. The designers, Daniel To and Emma Aiston. Small Pot, 2011, $130—Hide away all bits and bobs wth these discrete, easy timber and acrylic orange dome-topped pots.