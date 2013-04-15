View Photos
Office Wares by Daniel Emma
By Eujin Rhee
Established in 2008 by Daniel To and Emma Aiston, industrial design studio Daniel Emma strives to "create the unexpected from simple objects using simple forms," calling their designs—which range from desk objects to wall hooks—"just nice." Before Daniel Emma was established, the pair worked for talents such as Marc Newson, Thorsten Van Elten, and Committee and participated in exhibitions internationally. In 2010, Daniel Emma was awarded the Blueprint Most Promising Talent at 100% Design London in 2010 and the Bombay Sapphire Australian Design Discovery Award, the most prestigious design award in the Land Down Under. Below, a sampling of the South Australian duo's office-friendly picks.
