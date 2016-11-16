Niche Modern Hotel Lighting Adds Warm Glow to Wine Country's Wydown



Located in the heart of St. Helena, California, the Wydown Hotel offers guests a modern take on the classic wine country getaway. Owned and operated by Mark Hoffmeister, this 12-room contemporary boutique retreat in Napa Valley boasts impeccable standards and personalized service that exceeds travelers' expectations. Hoffmeister, who always dreamed of opening a hotel, hand-selected the unique details on display in each room, including Niche handmade modern pendants, to reflect his point of view about how design intersects with hospitality.

Niche Pharos pendants in Chocolate glass hang above the bar in the Tea Room, where guests can enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast served daily. The rich glass color creates a warm glow above the marble counter top and complements the dark wood grains featured throughout the space.