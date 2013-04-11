Nicely Noted Stationery Service

What gave you the idea for the service? The idea to create Nicely Noted came to me while walking my newly-acquired puppy, Charlie. Growing up, I was an avid pen pal and collected drawers full of stationery to fuel my letter writing habit. But as an adult, my stationery bin wasn’t nearly as stocked, and I always found myself trying to squeeze in a desperate trip to the gift store for every birthday party or baby shower. I thought sending a few handpicked, letterpressed cards each month, complete with the stamps to send them, might be just they way to get folks practicing the wonderful art of letter writing again. I’m happy to say that Nicely Noted helps people discover new designers and enjoy the convenience of having the perfect card on hand. You get to look forward to receiving a sweet care package each month, and you’ll pass that joy along to the recipients of all of your letters!

This is the set of cards and stamps that Nicely Noted sent out for January 2013. Photo by Kate LeSueur.

So how do you select the cards? I am always on the lookout for unique cards and designers—whether I'm scouting at the National Stationery Show in New York, browsing Etsy, or checking out what's new at my favorite card shops. I select the cards with the seasons or holidays in mind, and I aim to find cards for that are off the beaten path. I want my subscribers to receive something truly special, and I love supporting small, independent letterpress designers and printers at the same time.

To me the genius idea is including stamps with the cards. How often do you hunt around for a stamp? All the time. This is frictionless card sending.

Since my goal is to revive the wonderful art of letter writing, I provide everything you need—including stamps! Most people don't have a good supply of stamps laying around, and especially not interesting stamps. By including the stamp, I hope to remove one more tiny obstacle and to help personalize the correspondence.

Each month Nicely Noted delivers just what you need to get three personal, handwritten notes in the mail. To find the stamps, I comb through the United States Postal Service designs compulsively to see what stamps will coordinate well with my selection of cards. They have a surprising variety of designs and are always turning out new ones—from muscle cars (yes, muscle cars) to Pixar characters to Rosa Parks.