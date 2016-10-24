New York's Hidden Graphic Design Gem

Herb Lubalin (1918–1981), who one might claim was the graphic designer who defined American culture from the 1950s through the 1970s, was best known for his groundbreaking design and whimsical typographic solutions for the magazines Avant Garde, Eros, and Fact.

The Herb Lubalin Study Center at the Cooper Union was established in 1985 to help preserve Lubalin’s vast collection of work. Not only did this solidify Lubalin's legacy but, it also served to provide the academic community and the general public free access to historic ephemera in an informal, hands on manner.

An extensive archive of Herb Lubalin’s work is at the core of the Center’s collection, including editorial design, typeface designs, posters, journals, magazines, logos, packaging, and identity designs from 1950 to 1981.