We Found Inspiration for Furnishing Your Backyard in Our Favorite Summer Movies

Beads of sweat and warm night winds. Smoke from the grill, the rip-roar of ice in a blender, and the sweet, sweet taste of turning on your out-of-office for a week or two. Summer’s (almost) here, and we’re getting ready by watching some of our favorite sun-soaked movies. In case your old lawn chairs are no longer compelling or your patio has lost the plot, we took some inspiration from a selection of what we think are classic summer films and found a few new outdoor accoutrements that will bring a cinematic atmosphere to your backyard. Blue Crush

Picture this: Foamy waves tumble across white-sand beaches as you catch your crush’s gaze for just a little too long. No Doubt is blaring out of your radio, and Britney is hand-in-hand with Justin on the covers of all your favorite magazines. It’s 2002, and there are no higher stakes than in the world of sun, surf, and teenage infatuation.

But if you're landlocked and loveless, no sweat. Bold colors and blocky lines transform any outdoor area into a piece of paradise fit for a flirty, fleeting fling. Splurge on a wavy teal Tupelo Goods chair or a radiant, canary-yellow sun lounger from MoMA. Let your rash guard dry in the sun while you sit next to a hot-pink side table from Heller and rest on one of Sferra's extra-large terry-cloth beach towels. Just don't forget your sunblock—Dune's award-winning gel has got you covered. Soon you'll be all set for a summertime romp in the sun. Just remember: It's just a little crush.

Amigo Outdoor Lounge Chair with Sun Shield MoMA Store MoMA Exclusive: No sun hat, no worries. This Amigo Outdoor Lounge Chair features an adjustable shade panel to protect your head or upper body. The backrest has three positions for reading or leaning back for sunbathing and relaxing. Shop

Line Lounge Chair by Tupelo With a modern silhouette that stuns, the Line Lounge Chair and Ottoman add an inviting respite to any patio, pool, or baja shelf. Made of a premium polyethylene resin, this chair is as durable as it is beautiful. Shop

Wet Hot American Summer

Enamel plates, mosquito nets, and a dinner bell ringing off in the distance. Where are we going? We’re off to summer camp. School’s out, and we’re ready to kick it full-time with a healthy dose of absurdist 1970s and ’80s nostalgia. I’m talking s’mores and short-shorts. I’m talking card games and Mitch, a can of mixed vegetables dispensing wisdom to Christopher Meloni. It’s going to be hot, it’s going to be wet, and it’s going to be a summer we won’t forget. But if you want your backyard to evoke camp without being too campy, you can capture a grown-up version of the vibe with a bench from Fritz Hansen or an elegantly utilitarian pendant lamp from Fermob. Want to go all the way this year? It’s all in the details: Add a pair of Nocs binoculars, a Crow Canyon mug, or a bell from Schoolhouse.

Riviera Lounge Bench by Fritz Hansen Design Within Reach The Riviera Lounge Bench (1992) is an outdoor classic that’s also quietly revolutionary. This versatile, multifunctional outdoor piece can expand to serve as a lounge chair with side table, a sofa, or a flat sunbed. It was created in collaboration with Danish designer Povl B. Eskidsen, a trained... Shop

Polson Teak Side Table by Rejuvenation Complete your patio, porch, or balcony with our Polson Side Table. Designed with a deluxe, oversized form and slatted surface, Polson is crafted from Grade A FSC®-certified teak that is naturally resistant to light, heat, and moisture. Shop

Material Studies Rugosa Lounge Chair by Kalon The Material Studies Rugosa Lounge Chair is an indoor-outdoor chair made from powder-coated aluminum and GreenGuard Certified, outdoor-rated textiles. The elegant, pared down silhouettes of Rugosa’s original designs have been adapted in slender, reflective metal. Shop

Something’s Gotta Give

There are some things in life that just feel expensive: Big bay windows looking out on a beach. Picnics on the sand with your daughter’s much older (and richer) ex-lover. Diane Keaton, dressed in white linen and bucket hat, walking on the dunes. Does this sound like Nancy Meyers’s entire oeuvre? Well, you’re right on the money. If you’ve ever dreamed of summering in an idealized version of the Hamptons, here’s a secret: The coastal-grandma aesthetic is easy to nail. You’ll want stripes aplenty. Opt for shades of cocoa and cream, like on an Autumn Sonata towel or paired with an expertly woven armchair from B&B Italia. Natural wood tones are key, too. You’ll find furniture from Gloster, Food52, and DWR that combines refined East Coast rustic with modern shapes. If you really want to feel like you’re in an early-2000s rom-com set in Southhampton, go for some knowing details, like a maritime-themed sconce from RBW or a striped pickleball paddle from Tangerine. With these touches and a little imagination, any outdoor space can feel like summer out east.

La Bambola Outdoor Armchair by Mario Bellini for B&B Italia The Bambola armchair, part of the iconic Le Bambole collection designed by Mario Bellini in 1972 and awarded the Compasso d'Oro in 1979, is offered in a new outdoor version maintaining the same soft curves and welcoming shapes that made the original design a classic. Shop

Perch Outdoor Sun Lounger Rectangular FSC®-certified teak wood slats and a matte white or grey aluminum frame cut a stylish and airy swath, whether it be the Riviera or the suburbs of Reno. Perch makes every day look like vacation. Shop

Maria Pool Towel by Autumn Sonata Reminiscent of the horizontal stripes seen throughout traditional carpet making, this array of natural hues celebrates the timelessness of ancient weaving. A plush, generously-proportioned organic cotton towel constructed in a double-sided jacquard weave. Shop

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Bored? Stressed out? Overworked? If you don’t know what you want, we know what you need: a steamy resort romance that’ll put a spring in your step and some sun on your skin. Grab your pool towel and pack a straw hat.

The resort-ready look is all about big patterns and bigger statements. Sink into an Utrecht XL outdoor chair by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld for Cassina: The recycled PET upholstery won’t let water in, and the tropical print fits into a beachside all-inclusive just as well as your own backyard paradise. If you want something that will stand out, you can’t go wrong with a Missoni bathrobe, a towel from OAS, or a striped Yellow Leaf hammock. With one of these head turners, you’ll be the talk of the town in no time.



When it's time to cool down, you might consider setting up a relaxed seating area with pieces like a Gubi x Mathieu Matégot chair or the RH wicker lounger. Want to kick it up a notch? Slather on the recently revived Orange Gelée sunscreen from Vacation. It smells as good as breakfast.

2m Sundial+ Regatta Stripe by Lucy Montgomery for Basil Bangs Drawing inspiration from timber yacht upholstery and tailored fashion (think Ralph Lauren circa 1990’s), the collection offers a contemporary take on a classic look that will elevate any outdoor setting, while also providing some serious (and seriously chic) shade. Shop

Utrecht XL Outdoor Armchair The contemporary interpretation of the design armchair crafted in 1935 for the Metz & Co department store in Amsterdam: an anthropometric answer that caters to new demands for comfort.Price upon request. Shop

Signature Hammock by Yellow Leaf Hammocks Handcrafted with versatility, durability, and absolute comfort in mind, the Signature Hammock’s uber-soft design cradles your whole body in weightless relaxation. No wonder it’s their bestseller! Available in Classic or Family-size (so you can cozy up with the whole crew). Shop