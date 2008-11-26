New from Nori Morimoto





His Wave Pendant Lamp is a circle of hard maple slats that allow light to subtly penetrate with an ambient glow. His Otokoto music boxes are refined and playful: small, spalted-maple shapes that fit in the palm of your hand like an apple and play Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, for example. His tables are reminiscent of George Nakashima, with wood that even in its cut and designed form retains the essence of the living tree in its undulations and perfect imperfections.











Morimoto's roots are those of a carpenter–he has a self-proclaimed goal to stand on the edge of the forest and translate its secrets to the world.