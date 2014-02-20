View Photos
New Exhibition: The Brits Who Built the Modern World
Add to
Like
Share
By William Lamb –
On February 13, 2014, the Royal Institute of British Architects inaugurated a new gallery in its central London headquarters with “The Brits Who Built the Modern World.” Drawing on a deep inventory of drawings, models, photographs, and film, the exhibition tells the story of how six influential British architects, all of whom were born within five years of one another in the 1930s, put their own unique stamp on modernism in the latter half of the 20th century.
Norman Foster, Richard Rogers, Nicholas Grimshaw, Michael and Patty Hopkins, and Terry Farrell have designed many of the world’s most distinctive buildings, including the Reichstag in Berlin (Foster), the Pompidou Center (Rogers, with Renzo Piano), and the Peak Tower in Hong Kong (Farrell). Through their individual projects, they moved beyond simple modernism to embrace industrial touches, such as steel skeletons and prefabricated elements.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The exhibit, which runs through May 27, is being presented in conjunction with a BBC television documentary of the same name to be broadcast in the spring of 2014.