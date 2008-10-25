View Photos
New Color for Take-out
Add to
Like
Share
By Laure Joliet –
Bare fridges filled with nothing but hot sauce, a couple bottles of beer, and some old take-out will be getting a makeover with these porcelain versions of the classic to-go containers.
Lorena Barrezueta is a Brooklyn–based ceramic artist who's been creating these porcelain versions of the stale old Styrofoam and aluminum take-out and frozen meal containers. It goes to show that, in time, everything becomes a classic, even things that had been destined to be temporary.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.