New Color for Take-out

By Laure Joliet
Bare fridges filled with nothing but hot sauce, a couple bottles of beer, and some old take-out will be getting a makeover with these porcelain versions of the classic to-go containers.



Lorena Barrezueta is a Brooklyn–based ceramic artist who's been creating these porcelain versions of the stale old Styrofoam and aluminum take-out and frozen meal containers. It goes to show that, in time, everything becomes a classic, even things that had been destined to be temporary.

