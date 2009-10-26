Nendo Takes Over MADProjects Gallery

The "Fade-Out" chair, a simple rectangular chair made from clear acrylic and painted with trompe l’oeil wood grain over most of the structure. The pattern fades away on the lower part of the chair legs to create the impression that the chairs are floating in space. Image courtesy Masayuki Hayashi.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Left: The "Fade-Out" chair has a wood-grain finish that fades out as its legs reach the floor, giving the impression that the chair floats. Right: The "Cord" chair features a thin, frail-looking frame that conceals a sturdy aluminum skeleton.

Starting this week, New York’s Museum of Arts and Design will cede control of its second-floor MADProjects Gallery to Nendo, a Tokyo-based studio known for its clever, subversive updates to traditional design concepts. "Blown-Color" is an assembly of one-of-a-kind lamps made from Smash, a special polyester fabric that can be manipulated into different forms when heated and that retains its shape when cooled. The group created a series of lights in the style of vernacular Japanese chochin paper lanterns, but, rather than the traditional bamboo frame, the properties of Smash allowed Nendo to shape it like blown glass in one seamless piece. Image courtesy Masayuki Hayashi.

“Phantom-Waves” are a series of prototypes for a new vase. Each rectangular or cylindrical vase is constructed with polarized Mylar that creates the impression of solid horizontal discs that divide the vase into segments. The discs are, however, only an illusion caused by the polarized light—a flower stem or branch can be inserted “through” the seemingly solid disc, creating an intriguing illusion. Image courtesy Masayuki Hayashi.

Polarized Mylar creates the illusion that the vases have been divided into segments by solid discs. When flower stems are dropped into the vase, they appear to pierce the discs.

"So many products have been designed with only function in mind," says Oki Sato (right), Nendo’s founder and the recipient of more than 45 awards for his creations. "It’s time to think more about the emotional response something evokes. My inspiration is everyday life. I really enjoy those ‘Aha!’ moments – moments when something new or different gives you a pleasant surprise – and I want to share those moments with people."

Nendo made its New York debut in February, bringing an earlier version of Ghost Stories to the Friedman Benda Gallery in Chelsea. That version of the show showcased 40 "Cabbage Chairs," created in response to a challenge by the fashion designer Issey Miyake to design an object that would convey "how man will live in the 21st century." Nendo’s cabbage chairs were made with folded paper rolls, seemingly without regard to conventional chair-making techniques.