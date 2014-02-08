Nendo and BoConcept Collaborate on a New Line of Furniture

In a collaboration that each partner describes as a natural fit, BoConcept, the Danish furniture company, and Nendo, the Japanese design group led by Oki Sato, have teamed up on a new line of furnishings called fusion, which was unveiled at an event in New York City this week.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The collaboration was hatched last year when Sato and BoConcept CEO Torben Paulin met at the Stockholm Furniture and Light Fair, where Sato was the guest of honor. The fusion collection—which includes a sofa, chair, rug, tables, a shelving system, and accessories—was conceived as an amalgam of Danish and Japanese modernism. It will be available later this year.

"We have always felt a special connection with the Japanese, as Danish design is admired and so well recognized in this market," Paulin said. "Once we began discussing the scope of our 2014 design collaboration, we quickly reached the decision to partner with a Japanese designer. Oki Sato was at the top of our list, and we were lucky to be able to meet him at the furniture fair in Stockholm, where he was a guest of honor."