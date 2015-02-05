Near Montreal, a House Connects With Its Surroundings
By William Lamb
In Boucherville, Quebec, Blouin Tardif Architecture-Environnement designs a single-family house that opens onto a veranda.

Blouin Tardif Architecture-Environnement designed this house in a forested development in Boucherville, northeast of Montreal. The house was designed to be "intimate and discreet," the architects say, letting the surrounding trees double as a privacy screen.

A Rhythm Horizontal lamp by Arik Levy for Vibia hangs above the dining table in a house that Blouin Tardif Architecture-Environnement designed for a family in Boucherville, Quebec, near Montreal.

Windows and doors were kept to a minimum on the street side. Instead, openings were generously deployed on the south side, allowing for a seamless transition—in the summer months, anyway—to a veranda and pool, and a landscaped garden. Simple, neutral materials—including red cedar from western Canada and clay bricks—were used on the outside, keeping the focus on the landscape.

Openings were limited on the side of the cedar-and-brick building that faces the street, allowing for expansive views of the veranda and yard from the rear.

 

Life ceramic tiles by Ciot were used in the kitchen. The veneer cabinets were made by Bruno Pichet.

Cedar ceilings give the interior a warm, outdoorsy feel.

The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with transparent partitions.

The living-dining-kitchen area opens onto a veranda and adjacent swimming pool.

A glass barrier around the pool contributes to the project's overall sense of transparency.