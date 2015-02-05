Near Montreal, a House Connects With Its Surroundings
Blouin Tardif Architecture-Environnement designed this house in a forested development in Boucherville, northeast of Montreal. The house was designed to be "intimate and discreet," the architects say, letting the surrounding trees double as a privacy screen.
Windows and doors were kept to a minimum on the street side. Instead, openings were generously deployed on the south side, allowing for a seamless transition—in the summer months, anyway—to a veranda and pool, and a landscaped garden. Simple, neutral materials—including red cedar from western Canada and clay bricks—were used on the outside, keeping the focus on the landscape.