Nature Applied

She is represented at the Los Angeles design mecca Emmerson Troop. Her clients include the Saudi royal family and Sofia Coppola. And her rare and rarified wallcoverings are soon to be unveiled to the public and sold at West & Green, the East River-hugging design shop opening in October in Greenpoint.







Her lighting sometimes takes its cue from shells, and when it does, some thousands of translucent round shells transmit light with subtle splendor. Otherwise it's tree branches that are the muse. And to hint about the upcoming wallcoverings, the hand-printed pieces invoke fauna that inhabit the branches. The effect is one of elegant minimalism, as she's recognized the poetic lines of shell, songbird, and branch in her designs.



