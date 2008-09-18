Nature Applied
Nature Applied

By Jamie Waugh
As lighting designer Gwen Carlton puts it on her website, her aesthetic is Grimm's Fairy Tales set in 1930s Paris–though nothing about her is grim. She creates lighting with her own two hands in a studio in the Catskills, and far and beyond the world is paying attention.

She is represented at the Los Angeles design mecca Emmerson Troop. Her clients include the Saudi royal family and Sofia Coppola. And her rare and rarified wallcoverings are soon to be unveiled to the public and sold at West & Green, the East River-hugging design shop opening in October in Greenpoint.



Her lighting sometimes takes its cue from shells, and when it does, some thousands of translucent round shells transmit light with subtle splendor. Otherwise it's tree branches that are the muse. And to hint about the upcoming wallcoverings, the hand-printed pieces invoke fauna that inhabit the branches. The effect is one of elegant minimalism, as she's recognized the poetic lines of shell, songbird, and branch in her designs.

