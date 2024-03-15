Here’s What the National Association of Realtors Settlement Means for Homeowners

Since 2019, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) has been under fire after nearly half a million Missouri homeowners filed a class action lawsuit alleging the real estate organization had been engaging in price-fixing practices. Homeowners complained that NAR’s policies, which standardize a five-to-six percent commission fee, allow brokers to boost their commissions and suppress competition.



Now, the NAR has agreed to settle the lawsuits and is expected to pay $418 million in damages on top of a previous $1.8 billion ruling in October of last year. According to the New York Times, the settlement indicates that the NAR has given up their fight, meaning that the organization will likely no longer control the terms for buying and selling a home.

They include the six percent commission rate, rules that encourage buyer’s agents to direct clients toward pricier homes to boost commissions, and posting agent commission fees on the MLS website, the database that lists homes for sale.