Nate's Story

"I believe your home should tell your story. What you love most collected and assembled in one place."

Since Nate established his award winning interior design firm at the age of 24, his approachable and elevated philosophy has transformed countless homes around the world through his design work, home collections, books, television shows and media appearances. Nate's work has been featured in publications including Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, VOGUE, InStyle, O Magazine, People and ELLE DÉCOR, which included him on their "A-List" of the world's top designers."My job as a designer is being able to tell my client's stories through the things they choose for their home. What they've seen, who they've loved, and where they hope to go next."

Nate Berkus Associates continues to work on projects across the country and around the world. Nate’s popular product lines include a home collection sold at Target, a fabric line at JoAnn Fabric & Craft Stores, as well as being Artistic Advisor for LG Studio. He has authored two New York Times bestselling books: Home Rules (2005) and The Things That Matter (2012). In 2011, Nate served as Executive Producer of the Oscar winning film, The Help. Ever since Nate’s first appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002, he has become one of the world’s most recognizable interior designers.

He has made more than 50 guest appearances and completed over 130 transformational home makeovers on the show. Audiences have since followed him through his own television shows, the daily-syndicated The Nate Berkus Show and 2014’s American Dream Builders (NBC). Nate and his husband, Jeremiah Brent, were the first same-sex couple to wed in the historic New York Public Library. A year after their 2014 nuptials, they welcomed daughter Poppy Brent-Berkus. The family divides their time between New York City and Los Angeles.

