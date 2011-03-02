Name this Wall Hook

I used to think that being a professional namer, you know, a guy who dreams up names for stuff like products, racehorses, children, would be the most amazing job in the world. I'm not so convinced of that today, but playing occasional namer is still good fun. And now the dear Danes at Normann Copenhagen need your help and mine to name one of their new products: a wall hook called Drop, at least for now, designed by the Swedes at Asshoff Brogard.

It's a pretty simple game. Just decide what they should call this black wall hook, write it on their Facebook page, and then if you're one of the top six they put your name up in their Copenhagen shop during the product launch. What would you call this teardrop shaped wall hook? You can also take part by drawing a design on the product and uploading that too. There will be a prize for the name they choose, the most liked name on Facebook, and the best drawing. The contest ends on March 16th so get naming namers. Here's the fine print.