My Favorite Pickles and Pickle Jars

These are some of the best pickled vegetables I've ever had (I'm most into the spicy 'Mean Beans'). Made in Brooklyn from the memory of all the fun he had pickling with his parents in the 70's, Rick started pickling again in 1997 and officially became incorporated as Rick's Picks four years ago. He uses the freshest ingredients, classic pickling jars, and has a great, simple label that is both modern and nostalgic for summer camp in the 70's. Buy them for around $10/jar on the website.