My Favorite Pickles and Pickle Jars
By Laure Joliet
While compiling a list of modern gifts for under $20 I started thinking about what makes a gift really special. And I realized that for me the best gifts to give and to get are favorites. And I'm not talking favorite caviars and cashmere sweaters, I'm talking about favorite everyday items that make regular moments a little nicer. For me, this year, it's Rick's Picks:
These are some of the best pickled vegetables I've ever had (I'm most into the spicy 'Mean Beans'). Made in Brooklyn from the memory of all the fun he had pickling with his parents in the 70's, Rick started pickling again in 1997 and officially became incorporated as Rick's Picks four years ago. He uses the freshest ingredients, classic pickling jars, and has a great, simple label that is both modern and nostalgic for summer camp in the 70's. Buy them for around $10/jar on the website.
