MVRDV's Balancing Barn

The Balancing Barn by the Dutch design stars MVRDV has gotten a fair bit of play around the web, but little does it better justice than this great video from the Brits over at Dezeen. The place was designed as part of the Living Architecture series of vacation homes, and it's easily the most dazzling. The home's long cantliever—its most dramatic feature—grows perilous as it extends further and further off of a grassy hillock. The photography alone and copious shots of the interior are worth the short viewing, but getting a bit of extended commentary from architect Winy Maas makes it all the better. And should you be planning a bit of design tourism in Suffolk, England, anytime soon, this could be just the place to lay your weary head.