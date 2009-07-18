Inspired by a mutual love for modern design and cultivating impressive personal robot galleries, the founders believe that robots "are the essence of modern and nostalgic, at once futuristic and retro, technical and playful, functional and entertaining."



Initially located exclusively in the online world Second Life, Museum of Robots was born as a virtual museum dedicated to the appreciation of robots, complete with interactive exhibits, attractions, and community events. The Küng duo made the crossover from virtual to real in August 2008, embarking on a line of home products and starting with a set of entertaining robot-motif plates.

One of the most instantly charming products is their Flying Saucer Bowl Set, which is an acacia wood and stainless steel two-piece that can be used covered, or open as two bowls by resting the cover upside-down on its darling antennae.

Another curious piece is the Home on the Range tableware set, which boasts mechanical-looking hieroglyphics and robots arranged in vaguely-ironic cowboy positions. Cowbot heroes, I guess. That same Flying Saucer stainless steel base can also be used for their elegant Scientific Vase, a 500ml laboratory flask. Visit them if you want to add an exciting dash of futurism to your otherwise earthling-bland dinner table.