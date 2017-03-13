Multi-Pendant Lighting Prominently Displayed in Princeton Residence

Designed by DOWLING STUDIOS — a bi-coastal, custom residential architecture firm based in San Francisco, California, and Princeton, New Jersey — this Green Street home reflects the active and direct relationship the designers had with their clients. Developed as an in-town live/work space for a Princeton restauranteur and architect, the project includes a two-level residence and studio. Guiding every decision to the smallest detail, the design firm created an environment that is cohesive, thoughtful, and fully connected to its site. In the residential portion of the space, Niche multi-pendant lighting emits a warm glow on the main level, creating a welcoming environment for all to enjoy.



In the dining room, Niche Pharos pendants in Gray glass adorn a custom wood table. Hanging from a Linear-3 Modern Chandelier, Pharos lights create a stunning centerpiece that draws the eye's attention. One of the very first designs in Niche's modern lighting line, the Pharos looks fabulous in multiples as seen here. The Linear Modern Chandelier displays a sleek grouping of modern pendants to create a modern fixture. The ceiling canopy easily combines any three lights with a single electrical junction box, making installation simple.



A trio of Niche Terra pendants in Smoke glass hangs from the high ceilings in the kitchen. The Terra modern pendant light is ripe and round with a contemporary configuration of four Edison style bulbs at its center. The generous proportions of hand-blown glass give this modern lighting piece tremendous presence, as is the case in this home. The olive-colored hue of our Smoke glass complements the rich wood tones prominently featured throughout the interior, bringing warmth to this light and airy residence.

Homeowners and guests are greeted by a gorgeous lighting display. In the entryway, Niche Stargazer pendants in Crystal glass hang from a Circular-3 Modern Chandelier, which offers a simple way to cluster multiple modern pendant lights. These signature Niche silhouettes hangs from varying drop lengths, adding a unique touch to the design. Here, the sensual shape of the Stargazer pendant creates an inviting atmosphere. Handmade clear glass brings vitality to the interior while making a classic and timeless statement.