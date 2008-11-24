MUJI and Thonet

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.





An updated version of Thonet's No.14 Bentwood Chair (originally designed in 1859 and still relevant) and a bent-steel chair inspired by the original Bauhaus chair (1920) have been designed by Muji while Thonet will remain the manufacturer. So far they're planning on a February '09 release.