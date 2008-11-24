MUJI and Thonet
View Photos

MUJI and Thonet

Add to
Like
Share
By Laure Joliet
Just when you thought they couldn't get any cooler, Muji announces that they've joined up with Thonet to re-imagine the classic bentwood and Bauhaus chairs.
MUJI and Thonet - Photo 1 of 3 -

Thonet #14 chair as reimagined by Muji.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample



An updated version of Thonet's No.14 Bentwood Chair (originally designed in 1859 and still relevant) and a bent-steel chair inspired by the original Bauhaus chair (1920) have been designed by Muji while Thonet will remain the manufacturer. So far they're planning on a February '09 release.

MUJI and Thonet - Photo 2 of 3 -

Tubular steel furniture designed by Konstantin Grcic. Inspired by traditional Thonet forms, these pieces are part of the Muji collection, manufactured by Thonet.

MUJI and Thonet - Photo 3 of 3 -