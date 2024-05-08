Muhammad Ali’s L.A. Mansion Is Up for Auction—But the Price Might Knock You out
Location: Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California
Architect: John C. Austin
Year Built: 1916
Footprint: 10,567 square feet (seven bedrooms, eight baths)
Lot Size: 1.6 acres
From the Agent: "Exceptional luxury and historic provenance come together in this 1915 Hancock Park estate once owned by Muhammad Ali. The property has an aesthetic gravitas worthy of its former owner, featuring a Tiffany stained glass panel and original French Empire crystal chandeliers and fireplaces. Wood paneling, marble and hardwood floors, and large bay windows give the interior a timeless beauty. Built by John C. Austin, known for Griffith Observatory and City Hall, the estate has hosted such luminaries as Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood, and President Obama. Continue the tradition of grand entertaining. Greet guests in the impressive foyer and hold court in the formal dining and living rooms. Imbibe amongst the art-filled gallery walls in the third-floor ballroom at the fully equipped bar, before retiring to the semicircular solarium. The grounds are enclosed by privacy hedges, offering a lush lawn, beautiful landscaping, a swimming pool, and a terrace."
This property located in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California, is up for auction, with bidding closing on May 15, 2024. Visit Top10RealEstateDeals.com to learn more about the home.
Published
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.