Muhammad Ali’s L.A. Mansion Is Up for Auction—But the Price Might Knock You out

Footprint: 10,567 square feet (seven bedrooms, eight baths)

Lot Size: 1.6 acres

From the Agent: "Exceptional luxury and historic provenance come together in this 1915 Hancock Park estate once owned by Muhammad Ali. The property has an aesthetic gravitas worthy of its former owner, featuring a Tiffany stained glass panel and original French Empire crystal chandeliers and fireplaces. Wood paneling, marble and hardwood floors, and large bay windows give the interior a timeless beauty. Built by John C. Austin, known for Griffith Observatory and City Hall, the estate has hosted such luminaries as Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood, and President Obama. Continue the tradition of grand entertaining. Greet guests in the impressive foyer and hold court in the formal dining and living rooms. Imbibe amongst the art-filled gallery walls in the third-floor ballroom at the fully equipped bar, before retiring to the semicircular solarium. The grounds are enclosed by privacy hedges, offering a lush lawn, beautiful landscaping, a swimming pool, and a terrace."