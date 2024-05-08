SubscribeSign In
Muhammad Ali’s L.A. Mansion Is Up for Auction—But the Price Might Knock You outView 10 Photos

Muhammad Ali’s L.A. Mansion Is Up for Auction—But the Price Might Knock You out

If you can compete with the opening bid of $7.75M, you could live like a champ with marble floors, crystal chandeliers, and a surprising amount of stained glass.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California

Architect: John C. Austin

Year Built: 1916

Footprint: 10,567 square feet (seven bedrooms, eight baths)

Lot Size: 1.6 acres

From the Agent: "Exceptional luxury and historic provenance come together in this 1915 Hancock Park estate once owned by Muhammad Ali. The property has an aesthetic gravitas worthy of its former owner, featuring a Tiffany stained glass panel and original French Empire crystal chandeliers and fireplaces. Wood paneling, marble and hardwood floors, and large bay windows give the interior a timeless beauty. Built by John C. Austin, known for Griffith Observatory and City Hall, the estate has hosted such luminaries as Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood, and President Obama. Continue the tradition of grand entertaining. Greet guests in the impressive foyer and hold court in the formal dining and living rooms. Imbibe amongst the art-filled gallery walls in the third-floor ballroom at the fully equipped bar, before retiring to the semicircular solarium. The grounds are enclosed by privacy hedges, offering a lush lawn, beautiful landscaping, a swimming pool, and a terrace."

Muhammad Ali, widely celebrated as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time, owned the Italian Renaissance–inspired property from 1979 to 1984.

Muhammad Ali, widely celebrated as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time, owned the Italian Renaissance–inspired property from 1979 to 1984.

Muhammad Ali’s L.A. Mansion Is Up for Auction—But the Price Might Knock You out - Photo 2 of 9 -
John C. Austin, architect of Griffith Observatory and Los Angeles City Hall, designed the home for large- and small-scale entertaining.&nbsp;

John C. Austin, architect of Griffith Observatory and Los Angeles City Hall, designed the home for large- and small-scale entertaining. 

Muhammad Ali’s L.A. Mansion Is Up for Auction—But the Price Might Knock You out - Photo 4 of 9 -
The spacious was recently remodeled and now offers ample cabinetry and counter space.

The spacious was recently remodeled and now offers ample cabinetry and counter space.

Muhammad Ali’s L.A. Mansion Is Up for Auction—But the Price Might Knock You out - Photo 6 of 9 -
The upper-level primary suite opens to an expansive terrace.

The upper-level primary suite opens to an expansive terrace.

Muhammad Ali’s L.A. Mansion Is Up for Auction—But the Price Might Knock You out - Photo 8 of 9 -
The resort-like backyard has a large pool, stone fountains, numerous patios, and a 1,000-square-foot guesthouse.

The resort-like backyard has a large pool, stone fountains, numerous patios, and a 1,000-square-foot guesthouse.

This property located in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, California, is up for auction, with bidding closing on May 15, 2024. Visit Top10RealEstateDeals.com to learn more about the home.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real EstateCelebrity Homes

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.