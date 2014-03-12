Mountaintop Modern

Every year for 14 years, Barry Doyle and Eve Becker-Doyle made the long trek north from their home in Dallas to stay at a friend’s vacation home on Log Hill Mesa, about 1,000 feet above the small town of Ridgway on Colorado’s Western Slope. They felt at home among the mountains and the indigenous wildlife, so when they began thinking about building a house where they would spend their retirement years together, it didn’t make sense to do it anywhere else.

The great room of Barry Doyle and Eve Becker-Doyle's home outside Ridgway, Colorado. Photo by Barry B. Doyle.

They bought a two-acre lot in Loghill Village, an unincorporated area outside Ridgway, and, a few years ago, began making serious plans for what to do with it. They hooked up with a Ridgway-based architect, Sundra Hines, and it quickly became apparent to Barry that he had lucked into a connection with a kindred spirit.

The corrugated steel that was chosen for the exterior was designed to weather over time. A rust-hued patina is already taking hold. Photo by Barry B. Doyle.

"I told her I was ‘on the road to Bauhaus’ but wasn’t quite there," he says, "and I loved Olson Kundig out of Seattle and their use of metal. I also have a long abiding love for Greene & Greene, especially their homes in Pasadena—the Arts & Crafts movement. And she was just really delighted to be able to do something modern in this place, where it’s sort of more traditional, mountain-type homes—logs and western red cedar siding and stuff. So we really hit it off and we came to a real intuitive collaboration. It wasn’t one person saying ‘my way or the highway,’ which was great."

An accent wall, composed of cobalt-blue fractal panels from 3form, adds a bold dash of color to the great room. Barry Doyle built the kitchen cabinets with bookmatched koa veneer panels, giving them a distincitve, patterned look. Photo by Barry B. Doyle.

Hines designed a three-story, 2,738-square-foot house, to be set into a mountainside about 8,000 feet above sea level. The plans called for three bedrooms—two reserved for overnight guests—and separate office spaces for Eve and Barry, in addition to an expansive great room that would be the social nexus of the home.

The exterior is constructed of corrugated steel and fiber-cement siding by Hardie Boad. The use of these fire-retardant materials gave the couple a break on the insurance premiums that they pay to live in this area of Colorado's San Juan Mountains, where wildfires have been known to break out. Photo by Barry B. Doyle.

The custom koa-veneer cabinetry also found a home in the master bathroom. Photo by Barry B. Doyle.

Barry, a photographer, moved to Ridgway in September 2012 to take on the role of general contractor. (Eve stayed behind to complete the sale of their home and to wind down her long tenure as CEO of the Dallas-based National Athletic Trainers’ Association. She joined Barry in Ridgway in January 2013.) Barry, who holds what he jokingly calls an "eminently marketable" degree in medieval European history, had gone to work after college for a cabinetmaker in his native San Diego and later worked his way up to vice president at an architectural millwork firm in Dallas. Leaning on that experience, he set about designing and crafting the cabinets for the kitchen and bathroom of his new house, working from a makeshift shop on the building site.

The view of the snow-capped San Juan Mountains from Barry's office. Photo by Barry B. Doyle.

An acquaintance at a Dallas wood warehouse offered to sell him ten four-by-eight-foot panels of koa veneer, which Barry says the business had acquired before Hawaii passed a law limiting the harvesting of koa (which does not grow outside that state) to dead or decaying trees found on public land. The panels were shipped to Colorado for $3,000—"much below what another supplier would have charged," Barry says, "with no location within a day’s journey that could have provided what we wanted."

The couple's Calico cat, Popper, watches a flock of hen turkeys from a deck. Photo by Barry B. Doyle.

The panels were bookmatched and numbered, allowing Barry to build cabinets that would carry a distinctive grain pattern from left to right, and from top to bottom. "The panels were numbered so I could begin the grain pattern at one end of the kitchen and continue it around to the dining room area," Doyle says. "But that also meant that I couldn’t make a mistake because it would throw off the grain pattern. If I had made a mistake in the middle of the run, it would have been terrible." Mercifully, he didn’t, but Barry acknowledges that his meticulousness made for a slow pace that tested Hines’ patience at times.

Barry also built the dining table, which seats eight. The top was made from figured maple; the legs are bubinga. Photo by Barry B. Doyle.