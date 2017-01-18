Most Expensive Home in the U.S. Lists for $250 Million

Major luxury developer Bruce Makowsky, known for curating, designing and bringing to life some of the most stunning homes in the country, has unveiled his greatest masterpiece, a brand new $250 million spec home located at 924 Bel Air Road in Los Angeles. Setting a record for the country’s most expensive home ever listed for sale, the 38,000-square-foot new construction home plus an additional 17,000 square feet of entertainment decks includes two master suites, 10 oversized VIP guest suites, 21 luxury bathrooms, three gourmet kitchens, five bars, a massage studio/wellness spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, 85-foot glass tile infinity swimming pool, 40-seat 4K Dolby Atmos Theater, four-lane bowling alley/lounge, sprawling auto gallery with cars valued at more than $30 million, seven-person full time staff, over 100 curated art installations, an outdoor hydraulic pop-up theater, two fully-stocked champagne/wine cellars, massive assorted candy wall and the most advanced home tech system in the country.



Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

After completing the sale of his record breaking $70 million spec home in Beverly Hills in early 2015, Bruce was dubbed the Spec King and set his sights on breaking his own record by building the most extraordinary home in the United States. Located within the confines of the country’s ultra-exclusive enclave of Bel Air, 924 Bel Air Road is the pinnacle of splendor and the epitome of luxury. Boasting an astonishing array of curated amenities and bespoke items from around the world, the mega-mansion offers eight distinct ingredients that no other home in the world has within four meticulously curated levels of seamless indoor and outdoor nirvana enhanced by 270-degree unobstructed views that span from the snow covered mountains all the way to the Pacific Ocean and the incredible Los Angeles skyline in-between.





Having spent a significant amount of time on mega-yachts and large private jets that can sell from $150 million to $500 million, Makowsky identified a tremendous opportunity to develop luxury real estate that would exceed the demands of the super wealthy. "This home was curated for the ultimate billionaire who wants the best of everything that exists in life," said Mr. Makowsky. "Until now, the ultra-luxury market was void of homes that even came close to matching the level of mega-yachts and private jets that billionaires spend millions of dollars on every year. There are hundreds of new billionaires created each year and they are increasingly setting their sights on this coveted enclave of California for everything the state has to offer."





With a razor-sharp attention to detail and a jaw-dropping design, 924 Bel Air Road is a playground of creative impulse and stylistic allure guaranteed to ignite every sense from the natural beauty of the surrounding California landscape seen from every room, to the various pieces of one-of-a kind hand cut stone and marble. Taking more than four years to complete by a crew of 250 people, 924 Bel Air Road will be among the most amazing man-made achievements of art and architecture ever built.



