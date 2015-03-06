Montreal Firm Receives Emerging Architectural Practice Award

KANVA, a Montreal-based architecture firm, has been awarded the 2015 Emerging Architectural Practice Award by the Royal Architecture Institute of Canada.
Entre les Rangs was KANVA'swinning entry in the fourth annual Luminothérapie competition, which challenged designers and artists to create an immersive winter experience. The installation consisted of thousands of flexible stems topped with white reflectors.
A jury singled out the firm, which is led by Tudor Radulescu and Rami Bebawi, for a portfolio of work that has a strong exerimental streak and that "demonstrates experience and knowledge of construction detail and quality." KANVA was singled out for the quality of its designs as well as for advocating innovation and offering extensive services to its clients. The award will be presented at the RAIC/AAA Festival of Architecture, which will be held in Calgary from June 3 through 6.
Entre les Rangs, which took over Montreal's Place des Festivals in late 2013, was designed to evoke Quebec's wheat fields and agricultural heritage.
The concrete panels on the exterior of the Edison Residence, near the McGill University campus in Montreal, are "photoengraved" with images of stills from "Montreal Fire Department on Runners," a silent film from 1901.
An interior view of the Edison Residence.
Irène, an apartment building in Montreal’s St-Henri borough, features a metallic skin with panels that open and close.
KANVA tackled an expansion of a Montreal apartment building, restoring the exterior and adding some modern elements while preserving the buildings original features.
KANVA's winning entry in the Jardins de Métis/Redford Gardens Cabane Idéale competition reinvisoned the garden shed by adding features that allow users to reconfigure the layout in a number of different ways.
KANVA designed this addition to an existing warehouse in Montreal's industrial east end as the headquarters for a mid-sized landscaping firm. Transparent and opaque elements intermingle to create an open space reminiscent of a greenhouse.