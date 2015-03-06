Montreal Firm Receives Emerging Architectural Practice Award

A jury singled out the firm, which is led by Tudor Radulescu and Rami Bebawi, for a portfolio of work that has a strong exerimental streak and that "demonstrates experience and knowledge of construction detail and quality." KANVA was singled out for the quality of its designs as well as for advocating innovation and offering extensive services to its clients. The award will be presented at the RAIC/AAA Festival of Architecture, which will be held in Calgary from June 3 through 6.