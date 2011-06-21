Mohawk General Store Picks

As the first of the Dwell edit crew down in Los Angeles for Dwell on Design, I've had a chance to cruise around a bit soaking up all the good Angeleno design vibes. Little wonder that my peregrinations have taken me to Sunset Junction to Mohawk General Store, a winning depot for chic clothes, mid-century design, and all the lifestyle accoutrements needed to keep you significantly cooler than your stupid older brother who won't stop talking about his last trip to Austin. The shop was also the Design Finder in our April 2011 issue. Owners Kevin Carney (who will be talking at Dwell on Design on Sunday about the business of indie design) and Bo Carney showed me what they're most excited about in the shop right now.

Kevin immediately led me to these Onia boardshorts made of some lovely prints from Liberty of London. The New York company got ahold of some rather splashy fabric for these shorts. Says Kevin: "I was like, damn, I love it." On the furniture side, Kevin pointed me to this vignette consisting of a small teak console (1960s or 70s is his guess) with a vintage receiver, and a wire basket for holding LPs. "It's nice to match period pieces of the same era," he said. And also noted that in Sunset Junction many of his clients are musicians with a fondness for vintage gear. Bo weighed in on the women's gear side showing off a cuff made by Jensen-Conroy. It's a brass cuff with some knit work over the top. She says she likes because she's not seen anything else like it and the maker is a friend. For my part, I'd have to choose the Carneys' incredibly sweet pup Baguette as my favorite find at the Mohawk General Store. I don't the adorably scruffy mutt will make it to Dwell on Design, but the Carneys will. Be sure to check out Kevin in conversation with Jordan Kushins on Sunday the 26th at 11:30 on the Design Innovation stage.