Modular and Modern in Canada: 2 Cool Homes Popping Up in Calgary and Beyond

Founded in 2004, Minnesota-based Hive Modular creates affordable high-end prefab homes that minimize exposure of building materials to the elements and boasts a process that delivers a shortened construction time. To date, the firm has completed over twenty-five (and counting!) projects across the U.S. and Canada. Below, you will find two of their recent projects—the X-line 016 and 014. More modular? Check out this Eichler-inspired prefab home in Emeryville, California here.
