Modular and Modern in Canada: 2 Cool Homes Popping Up in Calgary and Beyond

Founded in 2004, Minnesota-based Hive Modular creates affordable high-end prefab homes that minimize exposure of building materials to the elements and boasts a process that delivers a shortened construction time. To date, the firm has completed over twenty-five (and counting!) projects across the U.S. and Canada. Below, you will find two of their recent projects—the X-line 016 and 014.

X-Line 016 House in Lethbridge, AB is a cedar-clad passive home with a two-story living room, artist's studio, and three-car garage with windows creating a "chimney effect" ventilation system that allows the air to move without using power. Photo by: Clayton Strong

This two-level home has a bright and airy interior and features a tuck-under garage, a central living room with a two-story fireplace, a guest suite, and a mudroom.



Photo Categories: The kitchen has custom FSC-certified cabinetry, white Caesarstone countertop, and Olympia Tile backsplash. A wide-tiled fireplace, dark gray sofa, and olive green chair fills the living room. The kitchen features a Blanco sink, IKEA cabinets, bamboo flooring, and a walnut veneer backsplash. Photo by: Clayton Strong A pendant light illuminates the dining room area, while the Low E, Argon-filled windows provide a generous view. Photo by: Clayton Strong