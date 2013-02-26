View Photos
Modern, Whimsical Rocket by Designer Pat Kim
By Eujin Rhee
Perhaps these modern, whimsical rockets ingeniously crafted by Brooklyn-based designer Pat Kim won't fly you to the moon, nor zip you past the stars, but they'll surely pep up any space.
Inspired by the past and present, these decorative objects are handmade in the USA from solid walnut and carefully color blocked with acrylic paint/shellac.
Available in three colors: pink, white, and yellow.