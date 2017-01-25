View Photos
Inspired Indoor Teak Looks
Add to
Like
Share
By Stephen Blake –
If you think teak looks great outside, just wait until you see it shine inside.
Famous for it's beauty, durability, and water resistance, teak has always been a top choice for outdoor furniture designs. What's not so well known is that designers have been incorporating teak into more places than just the patio, teak is finding it's way into kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms too. Here are some of our favorite indoor teak designs.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.