Inspired Indoor Teak Looks
View Photos
Lifestyle

Inspired Indoor Teak Looks

Add to
Like
Share
By Stephen Blake
If you think teak looks great outside, just wait until you see it shine inside.

Famous for it's beauty, durability, and water resistance, teak has always been a top choice for outdoor furniture designs. What's not so well known is that designers have been incorporating teak into more places than just the patio, teak is finding it's way into kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms too. Here are some of our favorite indoor teak designs.

Breakfast Woodworks created the custom teak vanity in the master bathroom.

Breakfast Woodworks created the custom teak vanity in the master bathroom.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Stairs made of teak lead from the guest bedroom to the roof garden.

Stairs made of teak lead from the guest bedroom to the roof garden.

Photo Categories:
The kitchen cabinetry, custom designed by the architects, is smooth brown teak. The faucet is by Hansgrohe, and the dishwasher is by Bosch.

The kitchen cabinetry, custom designed by the architects, is smooth brown teak. The faucet is by Hansgrohe, and the dishwasher is by Bosch.

Photo Categories:
The Japanese-style bathroom, which is clad in teak, features a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.

The Japanese-style bathroom, which is clad in teak, features a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.

Toilet seat in teak by William Garvey.

Toilet seat in teak by William Garvey.

The dining table, made from a single piece of teak, is a little over 13 feet long and was custom made for the space. It can seat up to 24.

The dining table, made from a single piece of teak, is a little over 13 feet long and was custom made for the space. It can seat up to 24.

He worked with Kartheiser’s existing appliances in the kitchen, trading the old cabinetry for new teak.

He worked with Kartheiser’s existing appliances in the kitchen, trading the old cabinetry for new teak.

In the kitchen, teak-and- thermofoil cabinets and Caesarstone countertops mix with Miele appliances—wall ovens, induction cooktop, hood, and microwave—and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The kitchen sink and faucet are by Blanco. The owners, who split their time between Fishers Island and Great Britain, found the vintage pendant lamps at Lassco architectural salvage.

In the kitchen, teak-and- thermofoil cabinets and Caesarstone countertops mix with Miele appliances—wall ovens, induction cooktop, hood, and microwave—and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The kitchen sink and faucet are by Blanco. The owners, who split their time between Fishers Island and Great Britain, found the vintage pendant lamps at Lassco architectural salvage.

A new pantry wall in a teak wood veneer supplies all-but-invisible cabinet space with the help of touch-latch door hardware. Perched atop the existing terrazzo flooring, the underbelly of the kitchen's central island, painted with Benjamin Moore paint in the Midsummer Night shade, is visible beneath the reclaimed American elm countertop.

A new pantry wall in a teak wood veneer supplies all-but-invisible cabinet space with the help of touch-latch door hardware. Perched atop the existing terrazzo flooring, the underbelly of the kitchen's central island, painted with Benjamin Moore paint in the Midsummer Night shade, is visible beneath the reclaimed American elm countertop.

The firm collaborated with Kountry Kraft and its modular manufacturer, Simplex Homes, to expand the palette of materials, including the teak cabinetry used in the kitchen and dining areas. Interior designer David Bentheim suggested the marble backsplash for the bar area. Antique dining chairs, an LED Aurea pendant lamp by FontanaArte, and a Paolo Piva table from B&amp;B Italia complete the room.

The firm collaborated with Kountry Kraft and its modular manufacturer, Simplex Homes, to expand the palette of materials, including the teak cabinetry used in the kitchen and dining areas. Interior designer David Bentheim suggested the marble backsplash for the bar area. Antique dining chairs, an LED Aurea pendant lamp by FontanaArte, and a Paolo Piva table from B&B Italia complete the room.

A post-renovation view of the kitchen shows it opening into the family room. Replacing the former white cabinets are Island drawer fronts and wall panelling of teak wood and reclaimed American elm countertop, milled by Vintage Material Supply. The differing grains of the teak veneers and elm countertop vadd complexity and rhythm to the kitchen's wood motif. Stuc Pierre plaster ceiling selected by the homeowner, Sloan Houser, adds an airy feel to the opened space.

A post-renovation view of the kitchen shows it opening into the family room. Replacing the former white cabinets are Island drawer fronts and wall panelling of teak wood and reclaimed American elm countertop, milled by Vintage Material Supply. The differing grains of the teak veneers and elm countertop vadd complexity and rhythm to the kitchen's wood motif. Stuc Pierre plaster ceiling selected by the homeowner, Sloan Houser, adds an airy feel to the opened space.

The leftmost cabinet above the Duravit bathtub (equipped with KWC fixtures) occupies the space where a doorway once lead into the living room, creating unnecessary traffic from the home’s public spaces through to the master bedroom.The new bathroom features a minimal palette of white and teak. "It’s able to hold up on boat decks so is good for a bathroom," Klug says. It also makes the heated floor that much nicer to walk on in the morning.<br><br>Photo by Eric Roth

The leftmost cabinet above the Duravit bathtub (equipped with KWC fixtures) occupies the space where a doorway once lead into the living room, creating unnecessary traffic from the home’s public spaces through to the master bedroom.The new bathroom features a minimal palette of white and teak. "It’s able to hold up on boat decks so is good for a bathroom," Klug says. It also makes the heated floor that much nicer to walk on in the morning.

Photo by Eric Roth

Emilie Bédard and Maria Rosa Di Ioia of EM Architecture gave Erik Rydingsvärd’s top-floor apartment in a Montreal triplex a subdued, modern look that evokes his native Denmark. The range hood and satin-finished teak cabinets are by Kastella. The floors are Douglas fir and the walls are spruce, painted white.

Emilie Bédard and Maria Rosa Di Ioia of EM Architecture gave Erik Rydingsvärd’s top-floor apartment in a Montreal triplex a subdued, modern look that evokes his native Denmark. The range hood and satin-finished teak cabinets are by Kastella. The floors are Douglas fir and the walls are spruce, painted white.

In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.

In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.