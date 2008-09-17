Modern Memo Board

The problem is that most memo boards look too much like memo boards. But designer Jette Scheib's new creation is something to get excited about.



It's simple, it's wood, it's magnetized, and it doesn't look like your grandma's corkboard. Use it with or without the branch magnets (personally I'd use it without). Because there's just always that extra note, business card, recipe, or funny line that you want to be able to see. Buy it from the MOMA store.