Modern Memo Board
By Laure Joliet –
No matter how hard I try to live a life that's clutter free, it seems there's not really a way to eliminate the need for a place to tack things up where I can see them.
The problem is that most memo boards look too much like memo boards. But designer Jette Scheib's new creation is something to get excited about.
It's simple, it's wood, it's magnetized, and it doesn't look like your grandma's corkboard. Use it with or without the branch magnets (personally I'd use it without). Because there's just always that extra note, business card, recipe, or funny line that you want to be able to see. Buy it from the MOMA store.
