Modern Getaways

Location: Worldwide

Price range: From $14 per night

ultimatehides.com

UH’s offerings include houses, hotels, and apartments by the likes of Marcel Wanders, Tadao Ando, and Jean Nouvel.

Standout: A forgotten gem by Richard Meier in Darien, Connecticut, known as the Smith House. The four-bedroom white cube is highly influenced by Le Corbusier and has its own dock and private beach (available in December).