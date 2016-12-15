Modern Farmhouse Incorporates Contemporary Kitchen Island Pendant Lighting

Designed by Alison Johnston, this California home accommodates a wonderful family of five. Built as a modern farmhouse, this residence features many personal touches, including vintage furniture from the client’s extended family as well as barnwood from the husband’s family farm. This classic aesthetic is prominent throughout the home, especially in the kitchen, with vertical board cabinets, a custom zinc hood, and icebox hardware on the island cabinets making a bold statement. While achieving this vintage aesthetic was central in the design process, Niche contemporary kitchen island pendant lighting adds a fresh and current twist.



A trio of our Minaret pendants in Crystal glass hangs above the large kitchen island, which is mostly used for entertaining. The Polished Nickel Glass Holders add the perfect touch, complementing the blue-gray wall cabinets and marble countertop and backsplash. Hanging the Minaret pendants from individual junction boxes helps to visually define the kitchen and allows for spacing over the 14 foot island.

"The Niche pendants work perfectly for this kitchen. They provide a clear, delicate accent over a massive island. We wanted to play with scale by allowing the lighting to be smaller in the large space," says Johnston. "The kitchen references vintage elements, and the Niche pendants speak to that with the Edison bulbs, but they also add a modern touch."

