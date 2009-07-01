Modern Family Roundup at DOD

One hit piece was the Mod Rocker by Iglooplay, a children's furniture collection by Lisa Albin Design. Throughout the weekend, it was rare to see these ergonomic rocking chairs unoccupied—kids were constantly climbing all over them and interchanging the red, purple, and lime green Mod Pads. Low to the ground and even featuring an underside storage space (for, say, stuffed animals), the Mod Rocker is made via molded ply construction and steel fasteners.



Another highlight was the Muir furniture collection by Amenity, which debuted at the show. Made locally from Douglas Fir from demolition sites in Los Angeles, brushed nickel legs, and finished with low VOC, water-based stains, this collection includes three dressers, a side table, mirror with stand, and a headboard storage accessory on display. In addition to the furniture, Amenity also showcased their organic bedding line and Nursery collection.



Across the walkway in the pieceHomes children’s playhouse, young parents-to-be flocked around ducduc, who featured their signature cribs and stacking dressers. With clear, stream-lined silhouettes, solid yet playful colors, and made from only sustainably-harvested hardwoods, ducduc's products seem functional and long-lasting, with a minimalist edge.



