Modern Family Roundup at DOD
View Photos

Modern Family Roundup at DOD

Add to
Like
Share
By Tiffany Chu
The Modern Family Zone on the Dwell on Design exhibition floor was transformed into a lively playground this past weekend. Parents and children alike were frolicking in the playhouse, romping on colorful sofas, and enjoying an environment filled with modern, youth-inspired art and design.
The Mod Rock draws motivation from African stools that cup the body and comes with an additional non-skid rubber underside for extra comfort.

The Mod Rock draws motivation from African stools that cup the body and comes with an additional non-skid rubber underside for extra comfort.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The Mod Rocker is available in maple with clear finish, cherry stain and walnut and can easily sustain about 450 lbs.

The Mod Rocker is available in maple with clear finish, cherry stain and walnut and can easily sustain about 450 lbs.

Amenity first started out designing duvet covers in 2004, but has since branched out to a full bedding line and their new Muir furniture collection.

Amenity first started out designing duvet covers in 2004, but has since branched out to a full bedding line and their new Muir furniture collection.

ducduc showcases their crib and dresser, as well as the new MasonGray line of kid's furniture. Photo by Robert Yang

ducduc showcases their crib and dresser, as well as the new MasonGray line of kid's furniture. Photo by Robert Yang

One hit piece was the Mod Rocker by Iglooplay, a children's furniture collection by Lisa Albin Design.  Throughout the weekend, it was rare to see these ergonomic rocking chairs unoccupied—kids were constantly climbing all over them and interchanging the red, purple, and lime green Mod Pads. Low to the ground and even featuring an underside storage space (for, say, stuffed animals), the Mod Rocker is made via molded ply construction and steel fasteners.

Another highlight was the Muir furniture collection by Amenity, which debuted at the show. Made locally from Douglas Fir from demolition sites in Los Angeles, brushed nickel legs, and finished with low VOC, water-based stains, this collection includes three dressers, a side table, mirror with stand, and a headboard storage accessory on display. In addition to the furniture, Amenity also showcased their organic bedding line and Nursery collection.

Across the walkway in the pieceHomes children’s playhouse, young parents-to-be flocked around ducduc, who featured their signature cribs and stacking dressers. With clear, stream-lined silhouettes, solid yet playful colors, and made from only sustainably-harvested hardwoods, ducduc's products seem functional and long-lasting, with a minimalist edge.

Modern Family Roundup at DOD - Photo 5 of 5 -

The mod rocker and lima play table, part of the Igloo Play collection by Lisa Albin Design. The collection is eco-friendly, and made in the USA.

See more images from the entire Modern Family exhibit in our slideshow!