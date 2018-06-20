View Photos
Modern DIY Bookcase | A Dwell Made Project
By Dwell Video
In this episode of Dwell Made Mike Montgomery of Modern Builds creates a simple, modern bookcase from 3/4" pine plywood. If you plan on building this project be sure to check out the written article linked below for additional measurements and information.
Additional info on this DIY bookcase: https://www.dwell.com/article/dwell-made-presents-diy-modern-bookcase-dfe06bbc
