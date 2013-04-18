Modern Design at Coachella
"Everything about the Polo Field [home of the concerts], the white tents, it fits with the clean lines of Palm Springs architecture," Clemente reasons. "Also, in the modern aesthetic, you can be inside and still feel like you’re in nature. And if one-in-1,000 people look at it and recognize Palm Springs Modernism, then as far as I’m concerned, it’s a success."
At night, a series of projections and lights will alter the form of the struture, which Clemente imagined as a kind of house. Click around dwell.com for more of our coverage of Palm Springs modernism and the buildings that inspired Coachella's newest design.