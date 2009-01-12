Modern Correspondence
Modern Correspondence

By Laure Joliet
If one of your New Year's resolutions was to keep in better touch with family and friends, consider doing it in style the old fashioned way (you know—with paper, a pen, and an actual stamp?).

Of course regular paper and any old pen will get the job done, it's a little bit more fun with these:



Angela Adams Correspondence Cards



Muji Brass Pen

First image: Paper Email from Knock Knock.

