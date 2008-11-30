View Photos
Modern Chicken Coop
By Laure Joliet
With all the talk of chickens being kept as pets in urban areas, it's nice to know there's a modern chicken coop alternative.
The New York Times has been reporting on urban chicken keeping in Brooklyn and beyond. Now Maxime Evrard's Cocorico offers a modern coop and feeder to keep the hens housed and fed in style. The design is meant to encourage domestic farming and adds a little elegance to the rooftop or backyard farm with its egg shaped house and feeder.
Via Yanko Design.
