Modern Across America: Cincinnati, Ohio

This Cincinnati Union Terminal Architectural Sculpture, one of Dwell Editor-in-Chief Amanda Dameron's top picks from the Dwell Store, is a miniature ode to the city's architecture. "Just a token to remind me of my hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio—my brother even got married here! The Union Terminal is one of Cincinnati’s most important architectural statements—its Art Deco façade is stunning, and inside, there are incredible mosaic murals by German American artist Winold Reiss. This building stands as a tribute to Cincinnati’s transportation history."