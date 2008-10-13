View Photos
Mitsura Koga
By Laure Joliet
A new show of stone vases at Japanese boutique, Tortoise General Store, will likely knock your socks off. Artist Mitsura Koga has been transforming found stones into absolute works of art. And if the picture doesn't have you convinced, just check out the scale of these vases.
To say that the work of sculptor Mitsura Koga is delicate would be an understatement. Working with river rocks worn smooth by flowing water his work is based on the idea of the intersection of nature and human beings. He sees his work as being 'a part of nature's current' and not as something set in stone.
Meet the artist (on his first trip to the US) at Tortoise General Store in Venice this weekend. Or stop by the store for a look at the vases sometime before November 2nd when the show closes.
