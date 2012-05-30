Mitchell Joachim's Foundational Buildings

Sea Ranch Chapel

Hubbell & Hubbell Architects

"A perfect blend of late-school organic architecture principles and human craft without computer algorithms. It's a clear influence from Gaudiesque thinking at a modest contemporaneous scale."



Mason's Bend Community Center

Samuel Mockbee, Rural Studio, Auburn University

"Sambo did everything I loved about the Coop Himmelblau Falkestrasse rooftop remodeling in Vienna at a fraction of the cost. It's publicly accessible—not for privileged European lawyers but for an indigent community in rural America. And yes it's made with reused Chevy windshields."



Hylozoic Ground with Protocells

Philip Beesley and Rachel Armstrong

Many ideas about the future of biology in architecture can be unpacked with this paradigmatic architectural project installation. Especially the protocell growing to make variable forms is highly exciting to visualize in the Dr. Armstrong project for restoring Venice. If I wanted to feasibly and organically grow "Sea Ranch chapel" or the "Sagrada Familia," I would start here.