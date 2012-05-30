Mitchell Joachim's Foundational Buildings
View Photos

Mitchell Joachim's Foundational Buildings

By Aaron Britt
In this installment of Three Buildings, we put our standard question—which three buildings have changed the way you think about design—to Mitchell Joachim of Terreform ONE. Known for his meathouses and soft cars, and this little story in our May 2012 issue, I had no idea what he'd come back with as foundational buildings. Read on to see what moves this fascinating architect and don't miss him in conversation with Dwell's editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron at Dwell on Design 2012 this June in Los Angeles.
Sea Ranch Chapel
Hubbell & Hubbell Architects
"A perfect blend of late-school organic architecture principles and human craft without computer algorithms. It's a clear influence from Gaudiesque thinking at a modest contemporaneous scale." 

Mason's Bend Community Center
Samuel Mockbee, Rural Studio, Auburn University
"Sambo did everything I loved about the Coop Himmelblau Falkestrasse rooftop remodeling in Vienna at a fraction of the cost. It's publicly accessible—not for privileged European lawyers but for an indigent community in rural America. And yes it's made with reused Chevy windshields."  

Hylozoic Ground with Protocells
Philip Beesley and Rachel Armstrong
Many ideas about the future of biology in architecture can be unpacked with this paradigmatic architectural project installation. Especially the protocell growing to make variable forms is highly exciting to visualize in the Dr. Armstrong project for restoring Venice. If I wanted to feasibly and organically grow "Sea Ranch chapel" or the "Sagrada Familia," I would start here.

