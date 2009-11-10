Mismo M/S Canvas Bags

The compaly launched in Denmark at the end of 2006, and the M/S Canvas Collection launched last year. It's gotten a couple updates over time and now features six peices strong with a tote, shopper, weekender, laptop sleeve, wallet and document case. Naturally I'm a fan of nice leather goods, but they occasionally come across as either too fancy for porting around town, or as luggage. Not only is toting canvas a fine choice because it tends to be hardier, easier to clean and generally takes wear a bit better, but it adds a bit of variety to your portage and in this case, offers a bit of refinement without appearing too formal. That the M/S Canvas line comes with full-grain lether detailing is only icing on the cake.

Mismo's design ethic is not so different from the architecture that put the nation on the map at mid-century. High-grade natural materials, a stripped-down aesthetic and a commitment to functionality make these handsome, and pricey, bags read as solid, unfussy and well-turned-out.

I love the document case--we are few, the Yanks who opt for a slim valise over a bulk shoulder bag or boxy brief--for its narrow profile and subtle accent. And in a handful of sober colors, there's bound to be a fit for everyone. I suppose the only thing missing from this collection is a really nice dopp kit, though insofar as Mismo is more interested in outfitting life in your hometown, not your international wanderings, it's no great loss.