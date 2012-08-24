Mismo Explorer Bag

I had a chance to road test the Explorer earlier this summer for a four-day sojourn in Los Angeles. Eschewing all rolling bags, I wanted to find out precisely how the Explorer would hold up. The bag itself, a few design-moves aside, did wonderfully, carrying so much of my gear that I'm inclined to call it a long weekender.

I myself was somewhat disappointed to learn that I am still an overpacker—a new pair of shoes for each day? Three blazers? An embarrassing haul of bow ties? And though I'd like to blame the seriously roomy Explorer for my lack of self-control, I realize that I'll have to own up to this one.

My only real gripe is that the buckled strap that fastens over the top of the bag served more as a bit of aesthetic filigree than a necessity. The few times I actually buckled it I immediately regretted the additional step now needed to get at my stuff. Letting it dangle open was a merely satisfactory solution. Considering the weapons-grade zipper on the bag and the pair of handles you need to thread the buckle through, it felt superfluous, if attractive.