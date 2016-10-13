MidWest Masterpiece

Easy-to-Install Cable Railing System Accentuates Linear Aesthetic and All-Natural Elements

The Scenario. When homeowners Dino Maniaci and Jason Hoke first set out to build their dream home located in Madison, Wisconsin, the overall vision was to create a house with a museum-like element, intermixed with some all-natural materials of the surrounding environment for a harmonious blend of industrial architecture with nature. So when it came to incorporating a stairway and deck railing system complimenting that overall motif, linear aesthetics, ease of installation and proper material selection were just as important as safety and durability.

The Simple-and-Inexpensive Solution. Originally, a custom fabricator was selected to create the interior and exterior railing systems throughout the slightly over 2,500 sq. ft. property – but the time needed to handcraft a completely-custom system, not to mention the overall product and installation costs – was far more than the homeowners had budgeted. So after some intensive Internet research and considering numerous options, they selected the Rainier Cable Railing system from AGS Stainless featuring a wooden hand rail atop the stainless steel cable railing system. "We really liked Rainier for its overall high-quality look that nicely accentuated the home’s horizontal aesthetic with its linear cabling lines," explained Stephen Bruns,Principal of Bruns Architecture and main architect on the overall project. "And there’s a certain delicacy when blending the thin, stainless steel cabling with the wooden hand railings that’s really quite nice – it melds the home’s overall industrial feel with the all-natural accents throughout in a very elegant and subtle way, not to mention how it’s well engineered as an easy-to-assemble system."

Rainier cable railing systems from AGS Stainless are an ideal solution when looking for an exceptionally sleek and modern railing system for interior/exterior applications on residential, commercial and institutional structures – especially outdoor decking and interior stairways. Even better, Rainer’s time proven durability and simplicity offers a contemporary look designed to last a lifetime – especially important to withstand the brutal Wisconsin winters on this project dubbed the ‘Midvale Courtyard’ home. Rainier is part of the Clearview® line of stainless steel railing systems that is well-revered throughout the industry, and can be accompanied with wide array of options including: numerous top hand railing and post mounting choices, powder-coating and even tempered glass infill – for a fully-customized look at an affordable cost. "Everyone loves the overall fit and finish of our railing systems, but when they learn about how simple-and-inexpensive they are to install – they get really excited," explains Kevin T. Harris, Director of Sales & Marketing at AGS Stainless. "Each railing system is custom fabricated at our factory located in the Pacific Northwest so every individual nut, bolt and handrail fitting is just right for smooth on-site installation – greatly reducing the labor expense normally associated with traditional locally-fabricated railing systems. And homeowner’s love those installation cost savings." With AGS Stainless, the overall design process is straightforward and simple: sketches and approximate dimensions are submitted where CAD drawings and all details of the railing system are created by a member of the design team. Then, an AGS railing expert works directly with the homeowner/contractor to make certain every detail is just right – and to ensure prompt delivery with attentive service.