Minimalist Pine-Clad Dining Room in Sweden

Perched atop a hill between a large park and Gothenburg's former industrial past rests architect Per Bornstein's 1,400 square feet slatty home featured from our Big Ideas for Small Spaces issue. Here, the architect and his daughter Velma sit in the minimalist dining room at a table the architect designed himself with wooden chairs designed by Arne Jacobsen for Fritz Hansen. Black wooden cabinets add contrast to the untreated glued-laminated pinewood-clad walls. Unadorned and umembellished, the room's design is elegant and raw. “There’s no painting, nothing,” he says. “It’s straight out of the package. I like the idea that everything is what it is. Nothing is enclosed. If it’s a radiator, then it’s a radiator. If it’s a light fitting, then it’s a light fitting. In the end, it makes the house very easy to understand.”

Click here to tour the rest of the house! Bornstein and his daughter Velma sit at a table the architect designed himself; the dining chairs were designed by Arne Jacobsen for Fritz Hansen. Photo Categories: Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample