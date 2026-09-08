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A Waterfall Rushes Through This $5.25M Mill Turned Residence in Upstate New YorkView 19 Photos

A Waterfall Rushes Through This $5.25M Mill Turned Residence in Upstate New York

The converted structure sits on a 12-acre property dating to the 1750s that includes a swimming hole and an art studio with a colorful glass mural.
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Location: Salt Point, New York

Price: $5,250,000

Footprint: 3,424 square feet (5 bed, 4 bath)

Lot Size: 12 acres

From the Agent: "Spanning nearly just over 12 pristine acres, Bloomvale is a preserved waterfall estate. Dating back to the mid-1750s, this National Historic Register treasure is a one-of-a-kind old-world masterpiece. Initially a grist mill, later a cotton factory, and then reinvented and rebuilt as a cidery, the mill fostered the region’s early economic development. In the late 1960s, with incredible attention to detail, a visionary architect and interior designer duo transformed the stone mill into a residential estate. Over decades, its stewards strategically assembled four separate parcels to protect its privacy and integrity, creating a sanctuary of nature, history, and design. A natural, fast-moving stream and cascading waterfalls run directly alongside, and partially through, the lower footprint of the building. The gentle, ambient rush of water is heard from nearly every room. It’s an ideal candidate for a micro-hydroelectric power system, offering the potential for self-sustaining, eco-conscious luxury living."

The main home is a converted cider mill from 1913.&nbsp;

The main home is a converted cider mill from 1913. 

The property sits on the bed of Wappinger Creek.&nbsp;

The property sits on the bed of Wappinger Creek. 

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The ruins of a former mill are preserved on the grounds.

The ruins of a former mill are preserved on the grounds.

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A two-story art studio was built in the 1990s.&nbsp;

A two-story art studio was built in the 1990s. 

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The living room has a fireplace and a wood stove for cold nights upstate.&nbsp;

The living room has a fireplace and a wood stove for cold nights upstate. 

Original hand-sewn stone walls are complemented by contemporary wood additions.&nbsp;

Original hand-sewn stone walls are complemented by contemporary wood additions. 

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In addition to the main home and the studio, the grounds include a walled courtyard, multi-tiered entertaining decks, a caretaker's cottage (pictured here), and a swimming hole.&nbsp;&nbsp;

In addition to the main home and the studio, the grounds include a walled courtyard, multi-tiered entertaining decks, a caretaker's cottage (pictured here), and a swimming hole.  

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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