A Waterfall Rushes Through This $5.25M Mill Turned Residence in Upstate New York

Lot Size: 12 acres

From the Agent: "Spanning nearly just over 12 pristine acres, Bloomvale is a preserved waterfall estate. Dating back to the mid-1750s, this National Historic Register treasure is a one-of-a-kind old-world masterpiece. Initially a grist mill, later a cotton factory, and then reinvented and rebuilt as a cidery, the mill fostered the region’s early economic development. In the late 1960s, with incredible attention to detail, a visionary architect and interior designer duo transformed the stone mill into a residential estate. Over decades, its stewards strategically assembled four separate parcels to protect its privacy and integrity, creating a sanctuary of nature, history, and design. A natural, fast-moving stream and cascading waterfalls run directly alongside, and partially through, the lower footprint of the building. The gentle, ambient rush of water is heard from nearly every room. It’s an ideal candidate for a micro-hydroelectric power system, offering the potential for self-sustaining, eco-conscious luxury living."