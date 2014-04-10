Milan Design Week: Day Three
View Photos

Milan Design Week: Day Three

Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell
Our editors share snapshots of some of their best finds from their third day at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile. [Update: day one, day two, and day four!]

The past and the future come head to head on the third day of Milan Design Week. A retrospective of one of Italy's great design movements, Memphis, draws visitors to Corso Magenta, while the halls of the Salone Satellite are overflowing with undiscovered talent looking to join the ranks of design greats. 

Carl Hansen &amp; Søn show how the seat is woven on a Hans Wegner Wishbone chair.

Carl Hansen & Søn show how the seat is woven on a Hans Wegner Wishbone chair.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Check out our slideshow to see a few items that caught our editors' attention, and don't forget to follow us on Instagram to get up-to-date news and pictures of what's going on in Milan. 

One of Golran's latest rugs for Salone del Mobile.

One of Golran's latest rugs for Salone del Mobile.

Johanna Grawunder for Glas Italia.

Johanna Grawunder for Glas Italia.

Jasper Morrison's first pieces for SCP from 1986, reissued for 2014.

Jasper Morrison's first pieces for SCP from 1986, reissued for 2014.

The Memphis design retrospective exhibition at Corso Magenta.

The Memphis design retrospective exhibition at Corso Magenta.

A glimpse of the 010-020 exhibition in Ventura Lambrate featuring Mae Engelgeer, Studio WM, and more.

A glimpse of the 010-020 exhibition in Ventura Lambrate featuring Mae Engelgeer, Studio WM, and more.

New marble Salute tables by Sebastian Herkner in La Chance's Brera showroom.

New marble Salute tables by Sebastian Herkner in La Chance's Brera showroom.

We can't get enough of the HAY / Wrong for HAY showroom in Brera.

We can't get enough of the HAY / Wrong for HAY showroom in Brera.