Milan Design Week: Day Three
By Dwell –
Our editors share snapshots of some of their best finds from their third day at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile. [Update: day one, day two, and day four!]
The past and the future come head to head on the third day of Milan Design Week. A retrospective of one of Italy's great design movements, Memphis, draws visitors to Corso Magenta, while the halls of the Salone Satellite are overflowing with undiscovered talent looking to join the ranks of design greats.
Check out our slideshow to see a few items that caught our editors' attention