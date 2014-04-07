Milan Design Week: Day One
Milan Design Week: Day One

By Dwell
The first day of Milan Design Week, as seen by our editors. [Update: day two, day three, and day four!]

We've wrapped up our first day on the ground in Milan for Salone del Mobile, and the city's design week burned bright and hot. (We mean that literally: It's the quite the difference from last year's rainy, muted atmosphere.) Before the official start of the fair at the Rho complex on Tuesday, we stopped by the Triennale museum and Zona Tortona. This year, Triennale hosts a Material ConneXion exhibition, an eco-materials presentation with a strong Finnish contingent, and a stunning installation for Citizen watches comprising 80,000 miniature parts. Zona Tortona brings the return of Superstudio Più as well as a Merci pop-up shop and exhibitions by the Dutch design companies Moooi and NLXL.

Kicking off Milan Design Week with Piero Lissoni's new outdoor kitchen for Boffi.

Be sure to follow Dwell on Instagram (@dwellmagazine) and check back here for daily updates from Milan!

Studio Job goes back to its archives to create a wallpaper collection for NLXL.

The Merci pop-up store in Zona Tortona opens on Tuesday.

A stunning installation for Citizen watches composed of 80,000 watch mechanisms.

A new lighting design by Scholten &amp; Baijings for Moooi.

At Lasvit's Salone exhibition: the LED-illuminated Moulds pendant lights by Jan Plecháč and Henry Wielgus capture the moment when molten glass emerges from its mold.

3-D printed jewelry by Maison 203 (also available at MoMA store in NYC and La Rinascente in Milan).

The Duomo Cuckoo Clock by Diamantini &amp; Domeniconi, inspired by the Milan Cathedral, is on exhibit for Milan Design Week.

Richard Lampert Milla bar table in the "Art of Living" exhibition at La Triennale di Milano.

The 2014 Discipline collection focuses on materials. (We especially like Lars Beller Fjetland's flat-pack Maya table in stone and wood.)

From the Droog Rijksstudio m2 exhibition for Milan Design Week.