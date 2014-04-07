Milan Design Week: Day One

We've wrapped up our first day on the ground in Milan for Salone del Mobile, and the city's design week burned bright and hot. (We mean that literally: It's the quite the difference from last year's rainy, muted atmosphere.) Before the official start of the fair at the Rho complex on Tuesday, we stopped by the Triennale museum and Zona Tortona. This year, Triennale hosts a Material ConneXion exhibition, an eco-materials presentation with a strong Finnish contingent, and a stunning installation for Citizen watches comprising 80,000 miniature parts. Zona Tortona brings the return of Superstudio Più as well as a Merci pop-up shop and exhibitions by the Dutch design companies Moooi and NLXL.