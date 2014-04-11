Milan Design Week: Day Four
By Dwell
Our editors share the latest from the Salone Internazionale del Mobile. [Update: day one, day two, and day three!]

Day Four of our tour of Milan Design Week includes some familiar faces, like Konstantin Grcic, who has designed a new chair for Artek, as well as such up-and-comers as Vera & Kyte (whom you can read about in our May 2014 issue). 

Artek's first collaboration with Konstantin Grcic, who designed a flexible home/office chair that references the pressed plywood language of Alvar Aalto.

Very civilized coffee service at Karimoku New Standard gallery installation in Brera (plus new table by Scholten & Baijings).

Archetoys, designed by Floris Hovers, at Magis Me Too.

Marimekko's iconic Unikko pattern celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Urbem lighting collection by Jenner Studio at Area Sciesa.

Trust the Danish to design a minimalist speaker upholstered in Kvadrat fabric.

A new kitchen system by Nendo for Scavolini.

The Norwegian duo Vera & Kyte exhibited in this year's Salone Satellite. Check out more of their work in Dwell's May 2014 issue.

Cutting boards by Nao Tamura for Discipline.

Tallow candle by Ontwerpduo.