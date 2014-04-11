View Photos
Milan Design Week: Day Four
Our editors share the latest from the Salone Internazionale del Mobile. [Update: day one, day two, and day three!]
Day Four of our tour of Milan Design Week includes some familiar faces, like Konstantin Grcic, who has designed a new chair for Artek, as well as such up-and-comers as Vera & Kyte (whom you can read about in our May 2014 issue).
