This $5M Midcentury by Robert Kennard Just Listed for the First Time in Decades
Location: 1143 Coldwater Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, California
Price: $4,995,000
Architect of Record: Robert Kennard, FAIA
Renovation Architect: Marmol Radziner
Year Built: 1954
Footprint: 3,322 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)
Lot Size: 0.42 acres
From the Agent: "The ideal of California midcentury-modernist living is nearly extinct in Beverly Hills. This custom-built residence is the exception, and is reputedly the first project completed by Robert Kennard, FAIA after he left Richard Neutra’s office. Neutra’s aesthetic is reflected throughout today. In 2001-2002, architects Marmol Radziner performed a major renovation, including adding a swimming pool. A garden structure designed by Dion Neutra and draped in wisteria augments the lawn area. The location is lined with century-old Canary Island pines specified by Frederick Law Olmsted’s landscape plan for lower Coldwater Canyon."
1143 Coldwater Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills, California, is currently listed for $4,995,000 by Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates.
