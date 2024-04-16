This $5M Midcentury by Robert Kennard Just Listed for the First Time in Decades

Location: 1143 Coldwater Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, California

Price: $4,995,000

Architect of Record: Robert Kennard, FAIA

Renovation Architect: Marmol Radziner

Year Built: 1954

Footprint: 3,322 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.42 acres

From the Agent: "The ideal of California midcentury-modernist living is nearly extinct in Beverly Hills. This custom-built residence is the exception, and is reputedly the first project completed by Robert Kennard, FAIA after he left Richard Neutra’s office. Neutra’s aesthetic is reflected throughout today. In 2001-2002, architects Marmol Radziner performed a major renovation, including adding a swimming pool. A garden structure designed by Dion Neutra and draped in wisteria augments the lawn area. The location is lined with century-old Canary Island pines specified by Frederick Law Olmsted’s landscape plan for lower Coldwater Canyon."