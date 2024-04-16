SubscribeSign In
This $5M Midcentury by Robert Kennard Just Listed for the First Time in Decades

Tucked away in Beverly Hills, the Sommers House was the architect’s first project after leaving Richard Neutra’s office—and it received a major renovation by Marmol Radziner.
Location: 1143 Coldwater Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, California

Price: $4,995,000

Architect of Record: Robert Kennard, FAIA 

Renovation Architect: Marmol Radziner

Year Built: 1954

Footprint: 3,322 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.42 acres

From the Agent: "The ideal of California midcentury-modernist living is nearly extinct in Beverly Hills. This custom-built residence is the exception, and is reputedly the first project completed by Robert Kennard, FAIA after he left Richard Neutra’s office. Neutra’s aesthetic is reflected throughout today. In 2001-2002, architects Marmol Radziner performed a major renovation, including adding a swimming pool. A garden structure designed by Dion Neutra and draped in wisteria augments the lawn area. The location is lined with century-old Canary Island pines specified by Frederick Law Olmsted’s landscape plan for lower Coldwater Canyon."

The renovated midcentury home sits above the driveway, surrounded by thick landscaping.

Clerestory windows and sliding glass doors fill the living room with daylight.&nbsp;

Custom-built wooden shelving lining one of the hallways provides ample storage.

The home’s four bathrooms feature vintage fixtures and tile.

"The generous nearly half-acre lot presents a secluded park-like setting with mature trees, and hillside nature trails leading up to Loma Linda Drive above," notes the agent.

